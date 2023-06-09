Elle King Officiates Weddings For Fans At CMA Fest

Famous pop star-turned-country singer Elle King is helping couples tie the knot at CMA Fest by officiating their wedding ceremonies and playing their first dance songs live.

“Since my latest album title is Come Get Your Wife, I thought it would be fun to celebrate the album with some matrimony at CMA Fest,” King said in a press statement, according to American Songwriter. “I love love and am honored to share an incredibly special moment with some of my fans,” she said. “Country music has totally changed my life. CMA Fest was one of the biggest reasons I feel so in love with this genre and I’m happy I get to be a part of it and celebrating in this big way,” she said.

Three lucky fans will be selected to have their wedding ceremonies officiated by King at Acme Feed & Seed, a venue in downtown Nashville.

King explained how this special treat is possible, and assured fans it was also perfectly legal.

“I was already ordained. I did a full ministry tour,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

“I love love, and I would marry a couple every single night on stage,” King said.

“I think weddings are great for other people.”

The famous artist is co-hosting the 50th annual festival alongside Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson. (RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged To Be Married)

In addition to presiding over these special weddings, King will also be performing first dance songs for the selected couples.

King will also display the wedding dress she wore in the “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” video at the venue.