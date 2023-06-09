England’s Healthcare System Officially Bans Puberty Blockers For Minors As Biden Continues To Tout Them

England’s National Health Service on Friday officially announced plans to ban the use of puberty blockers for minors outside clinical settings.

The NHS shut down its only pediatric gender clinic, Tavistock Gender Clinic, in July 2022. The clinic would be replaced with regional holistic clinics focused more on the mental challenges which gender-dysphoric children faced, and would be more cautious in their implementation of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex changes surgeries. The NHS was developing plans to limit sex changes for kids, saying that many are going through a phase that they are likely to outgrow. (RELATED: Biden Surgeon General Pressed On Govt-Funded Transgender Study Where Two Participants Committed Suicide)

A review of the hospital has revealed that doctors were pressured to adopt an affirmation-at-all-costs approach at the clinic and that the mental challenges these children faced were often ignored. Reports indicated that the wishes of transgender activists wielded incredible influence over the decisions of doctors at the clinic.

Breaking: The NHS have banned puberty blockers for children outside of clinical research. This day will go down in history as the day that safeguarding of children came back into existence. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) June 9, 2023

“We are now going out to targeted stakeholder testing on an interim clinical commissioning policy proposing that, outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents who have gender incongruence/dysphoria,” the NHS has announced.

“NHS England has established a new national Children and Young People’s Gender Dysphoria Research Oversight Board which has now approved the development of a study into the impact of puberty suppressing hormones (‘puberty blockers’) on gender dysphoria in children and young people with early-onset gender dysphoria.”

European countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Europe have moved away from prescribing sex change treatments to children, even as President Joe Biden has redoubled his support for them. Biden issued a statement in May condemning states for banning the procedures, calling it, “medically necessary.” The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released guidance endorsing sex change procedures. Back in 2022, Biden endorsed child sex changes in a conversation with controversial transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra confirmed in written testimony submitted to the House Committee on Education Labor on Nov. 29 that he supports using taxpayer dollars to fund sex changes, the Daily Caller exclusively reported.

Puberty blockers can cause bone development issues in children and lead to an increased risk of fractures later in life. Some medical experts believe the use of puberty blockers on young children may place children on a fast track to receiving other sex change procedures.