Hayden Christensen Reveals He Immediately Broke Casting Rule After Landing Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Role

Famous actor Hayden Christensen was catapulted to superstardom when George Lucas cast him as Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones,” but he admits he broke a big rule before he even stepped into the role.

Christensen was an unknown actor from Canada without any major credits attached to his name when he landed the opportunity of a lifetime. The actor’s career took form as a result of the pivotal role and he has one of the biggest filmmakers in the world to thank for it. However, he revealed he misstepped the moment he was told the part was his, according to a recent interview with Variety. He wasn’t supposed to disclose the news to anyone, but he told a bunch of people mere moments after he was given the good news.

“It’s tough for me because I like to share things,” Christensen told Variety.

“But I was always very tightlipped about everything. Of course, when I first got the phone call that I was getting the part, they were like, ‘You can’t tell anybody’ — and I got on the phone right away and I told my mom, I told my best friend,” he said.

He may have had a tough time keeping his big news a secret, but the famous actor insisted he can be trusted with information and said there are certain tidbits of information that do remain in the vault, no matter what. (RELATED: Ryan Gosling Reveals He Landed Iconic Role Despite Director Telling Him He Had ‘No Natural Leading Man Qualities’)

“But when it comes to story points and stuff that’s going on in the actual stories, I don’t want to be the one who gives it away,” he said.

“You want it to be that fresh experience for the audience.”