Ex-FBI Agent Claims People Will Be ‘Incited To Violence’ By Criticism Of Trump Indictment

A former FBI agent claimed during a Friday MSNBC appearance that criticism of the indictment of former President Donald Trump would incite people “to violence.”

“This is an important issue, in part from a security perspective, Ana, because everybody out there in Trump world is keying off of GOP high-profile people, Senators Hawley and Tuberville, Speaker McCarthy and all of the Fox News hosts saying this is nonsense, this is targeted, this is unfair,” Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera. (RELATED: ‘I’m Very Upset About It’: Geraldo Rivera Goes Ballistic Over DOJ Indicting Trump)

“All of this goes towards this risk-and-threat picture that the FBI, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals are going to be assessing, because if indeed GOP high-profile people keep claiming, Trump keeps claiming ‘Unfair, fight back, we’ve lost our democracy,’ all things being said, right, we’re going to see people incited to violence if this doesn’t change,” Figliuzzi said.

WATCH:



Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Most Republican presidential candidates condemned the indictment, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blasted the indictment on Twitter, as did Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Over two-thirds of Republicans polled by NBC News said the investigations into the former president are politically motivated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.