Florida Drummer Got So Furious At Former Bandmate He Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktail Into His Living Room, Police Say

Tensions between a broken-up Florida music group grew so high that the drummer allegedly hummed a Molotov cocktail inside his former bandmate’s home on Wednesday.

The estranged drummer, 29-year-old Daniel John Taddeo, allegedly broke into his ex-bandmate’s living room sporting a skull mask while wielding a sledgehammer and a wrench, according to Local 10. He then tossed the make-shift explosive Molotov cocktail into the living room, the outlet reported.

“Alright, I am not a bad person,” Taddeo later told local law enforcement, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10. (RELATED: Rockstar Drummer Jim Gordon Who Was Jailed For Life For Killing His Mother Dead At 77)

Police: Drummer’s conflict with ex-bandmate in Miami-Dade involved Molotov cocktail, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ skull mask https://t.co/CR7ZmUKExN pic.twitter.com/90X5to1AGa — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 8, 2023

Taddeo has a history of wreaking havoc and committing vandalism at the North Miami Beach residence of his ex-bandmate, police records revealed, according to the outlet. He “frightened” the musician and his family “for weeks,” the report noted.

In May, the man allegedly destroyed the home’s doorbell camera and broke a window, Local 10 reported. Days later, Taddeo damaged the door handle and the same window, according to the outlet. Miami-Dade County detectives appraised the damage at approximately $10,000, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Washed Up Drummer:’ Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx Berates Carmine Appice For Gossiping About The Band)

Police arrested Taddeo Wednesday on various charges including “arson, a first-degree felony; shooting or throwing a deadly missile, a second-degree felony; aggravated stalking, a third-degree felony; and three counts of criminal mischief of more than $1,000, a third-degree felony,” Local 10 reported.

While a judge set a $10,000 bond for the drummer at a Thursday court hearing, the man remained in custody at the Turner Knight Correctional Center as of Friday.