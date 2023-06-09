Editorial

Florida Panthers First Team In 20 Years To Go 7-0 In OT Playoff Games, Joining Only 2003 Mighty Ducks To Do So

BLOG
Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first overtime period in Game Three of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 08, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

They don’t call us the Cardiac Cats for nothing!

My Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squared off Thursday night in Game 3 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final — and though I admit I was about to crap myself out of fear — my Cats pulled out a 3-2 come-from-behind win in overtime to bring the series to 2-1.

And boy oh boy, was it a glorious victory.

But it wasn’t just the win that Florida pulled out, they also accomplished some pretty incredible history as they have now remained undefeated at 7-0 in overtime postseason games.

It’s funny how things work out like this, but I recently wrote a blog titled ‘We Got Our Hands On ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Before Its Release, And It’s Definitely A Must-Watch,’ and it’s about the Mighty Ducks — with their 2003 Stanley Cup team being featured in the film.

Well, my Panthers accomplished a feat with their Game 3 win that hasn’t been done in 20 years, last completed by those 2003 Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

Isn’t sports magical?

But that’s not the only thing my Cats pulled off with their victory, they also extended their overall OT playoff win streak to 10, which is the second-largest in the entire history of the National Hockey League.

My Panthers are right back in this thing! Yes!

By the way, if you missed Game 3, here are the highlights:

Great come-from-behind win by the Cats, despite the horrible play the first 97% of the game.

I was irritated and scared the whole time, I admit. I was over here fearing a sweep.

Yeah, I was pretty mad at the team.

We were just flat, man. And quite frankly, we were lucky that we pulled out that win. For most of the game, I was sitting there thinking that the Panthers had already given up, I was craving for aggression. But now with the win and bringing the series to 2-1, I’m hoping this will bring out that aggression from the Cats. I just haven’t seen it in this series. (RELATED: We Got Our Hands On ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Before Its Release, And It’s Definitely A Must-Watch)

It’s not that we’ve played bad, there’s just been no intensity — other than Matthew Tkachuk’s massive hit.

We ratchet up our play, and I truly feel like my Florida Panthers win Lord Stanley.