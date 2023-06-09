Fox Host Left Scratching His Head After Ro Khanna Says Oversight Shouldn’t Investigate Biden Bribery Allegations

Fox News host John Roberts was left stunned Friday after Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna said the oversight committee shouldn’t investigated the alleged Biden bribery scheme.

Fox News reported Thursday citing a confidential source that then Vice President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings during the same time that his son, Hunter, sat on the board.

Khanna argued that while he trusts the judicial process, the FBI didn’t “think there was anything further” despite passing the case to an attorney in Delaware.

“If the Delaware U.S. Attorney wants to look into it, that’s fine. The question is why are we getting involved in politics? Let him do his job, let him present to the American public and I respect his integrity and I believe he’ll come up with a fair assessment,” Khanna said before Roberts said the oversight committee “believes it has a legitimate oversight role.”

“Are you saying then … the oversight committee has no role here? Is that what you’re saying?” Roberts asked.

“I rather the oversight committee be focused on how we lower prices for Americans, how we actually improve the lives for Americans economically, that’s what I think they should be focused on,” Khanna said. “We have someone in the Delaware investigation who is a Trump appointee who I have confidence in and I think a lot of my Republican colleagues, I have not heard them say they don’t have confidence in the Delaware U.S. Attorney … Why don’t we focus on our job of helping the American people with their pocket book issues?”

“Quickly, if the president of the United States as vice president potentially took a bribe, you don’t think that’s a matter for Congress to look into?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ – MTG Says Joe Biden Should Serve Jail Time After Reading FBI Doc Relating To Burisma)

“I think it’s a matter to be investigated and the FBI investigated it and said that they didn’t have any further investigation. And so if there was evidence of that, then of course it’s for Congress,” Khanna said.

“But I trust what the FBI director and the FBI agent said about that matter, and I trust the president and nothing has changed my view on that. If there was, of course, if there was any evidence of that then that should be presented to the American people and Congress should get involved. But the FBI looked at this as did Scott Brady and they didn’t, they didn’t do it and the matter in Delaware is about Hunter Biden, it’s not about the president of the United States.”