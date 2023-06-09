‘I’m Very Upset About It’: Geraldo Rivera Goes Ballistic Over DOJ Indicting Trump

Geraldo Rivera ripped the Justice Department Friday over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, comparing the documents involved to an “overdue library book.”

“It was dumb, it was arrogant and it was borderline illegal, What it was not is appropriate as the basis for a seven-count federal indictment of the former president of the United States for the first time in the history of our republic,” Rivera told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “This is like when you didn’t give your library book back; are you going to send in the cops to comply with [returning it] to the National Archives?” (RELATED: ‘We’ve Got To End This Two-Tiered System’: Pence Rips Biden’s DOJ For ‘Divisive’ Raid On Mar-A-Lago)

“It really is preposterous, and I’m very upset about it,” Rivera continued. “I think that it is an attempt, whether conscious or unconscious, to affect the election of 2024.”

WATCH:



Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. Most Republican presidential candidates condemned the indictment, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump.

“How serious is this matter? Is it really, does it really, did it justify the midnight raid you would have had if it was Al Capone?” Rivera asked.

“But to have that elaborate, multi-vehicle, helicopters and drones and machine guns to get the documents out of Mar-a-Lago was preposterously overdone, and it just feeds the notion that the current Justice Department is out to get President Trump. Even though the special counsel is independent, not just theoretically, but factually, [ … ]there is this feeling, this unsettled feeling that they’re trying to rig the election.”

“I believe if you want to beat Donald Trump, you’ve got to beat him at the ballot box,” Rivera said. “You can’t beat him, I believe, on a library book that was overdue.”

Trump surrendered April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. allegedly in connection with a $130,000 hush money payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.