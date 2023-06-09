Glenn Greenwald Takes Comey And Clinton World To Task After Hillary Shills Merchandise On Twitter

Independent reporter Glenn Greenwald called out former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey Friday after Clinton tried to use the Trump indictment to sell merchandise.

Trump announced Thursday night in a Truth Social post he has been indicted for allegedly mishandling more than 300 classified documents. Trump said his attorneys informed him of the indictment and has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on June 13. The indictment reportedly includes at least seven counts, including a conspiracy to a scheme to conceal false statements and representations and willful retention of national defense information, ABC News reported.

Clinton wasted no time trying to use the moment to sell her hat with the slogan “But Her Emails.”

Greenwald hit back at Clinton for her tweet, calling out both her and Comey. (RELATED: Donald Trump Announces Major Shakeup In Legal Defense)

“James Comey all but admitted Hillary committed felonies by mishandling classified information: setting up a private server in her home. They didn’t prosecute her because – as Comey revealed – he hated Trump and was desperate to see him lose. Now she thinks it’s funny.”

James Comey all but admitted Hillary committed felonies by mishandling classified information: setting up a private server in her home. They didn’t prosecute her because – as Comey revealed – he hated Trump and was desperate to see him lose. Now she thinks it’s funny: https://t.co/SG5NKw44y3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 9, 2023

“Virtually every US institution has suffered a massive lost of faith and trust among the public, except the military (and it’s not a healthy sign in a democracy when only the military is respected). Flagrant politicization of the DOJ/FBI like this is very dangerous,” Greenwald continued.

Virtually every US institution has suffered a massive lost of faith and trust among the public, except the military (and it’s not a healthy sign in a democracy when only the military is respected). Flagrant politicization of the DOJ/FBI like this is very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/9vvolLeT8x — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 9, 2023

While Clinton was not charged, Comey did say in 2016 there was “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.”

Despite the assertion, Comey continued, “Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”