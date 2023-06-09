Hillary Uses Trump Indictment To Shill For ‘But Her Emails’ Merch

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used the indictment of former President Donald Trump to shill for her merchandise mocking her email scandal.

Trump announced Thursday night in a Truth Social post he has been indicted for allegedly mishandling more than 300 classified documents. Trump said his attorneys were informed of the indictment and has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on June 13. The indictment reportedly includes at least seven counts, including a conspiracy to a scheme to conceal false statements and representations and willful retention of national defense information, ABC News reported.

Clinton used the historic moment to try and sell merchandise.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hate and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy,” Clinton tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Even A Cat Doesn’t Have As Many Lives As Trump’: Stephen A. Smith Warns Indictment Will Backfire On Dems)

Comey said in 2016 that Clinton “although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”