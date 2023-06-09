Jennifer Coolidge Reveals The Reason She Won’t Have Children

“White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge revealed she has chosen not to have children because she simply doesn’t want to grow up.

Coolidge spoke candidly about the main reason she opted not to start a family during a recent interview with British GQ for their summer issue, published June 9. “I’m very, very immature,” she told the outlet. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child.”

“Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up,” she said, adding she would more likely be a good stepmother instead of a mother.

The famous actress has had a very hectic schedule lately. She recently snagged a Golden Globe award and a Critics Choice Award, as well as a big endorsement deal with e.l.f. cosmetics that included a Super Bowl commercial. In spite of making the conscious decision not to become a mom, she often reflects on what it would be like if she had taken that step in life, according to the GQ interview. Coolidge told the outlet she would “appreciate” Los Angeles life more “if I had kids or something.”

Coolidge noted yet another reason she doesn’t think she was meant to take on motherhood, citing the fact that her list of past suitors apparently haven’t been that suitable. (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Coolidge Notices Trespasser While Reviewing Security Footage)

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she said. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”