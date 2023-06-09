‘As If We All Haven’t Thought That’: Maher Defends Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment

Podcast host and comedian Bill Maher defends former President Donald Trump’s “shithole” countries comment from 2018 in an upcoming episode of his podcast, “Club Random.”

Trump made headlines in 2018, when he reportedly said “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” during a meeting with lawmakers.

Trump was referring to immigrants from African nations.

Maher, who was joined by actor Jon Hamm on the show, defended Trump’s remarks.

“Also, it’s almost refreshing, even though I don’t agree usually with what he’s saying,” Maher said. “This is what people love about him. To watch a guy — you just expect a politician to say the political thing. This guy is like, ‘Fuck it.’ There is something like –”

“He farts in the punch bowl,” Hamm chimed in.

“Like ‘shithole countries,'” Maher continued. “As if we all haven’t said that. As if we all haven’t thought that. As if all the people who came from shithole countries, if they weren’t offended because they were like, ‘Fuck, right, I’m from a shithole country, why do you think I came here?'”

“‘There’s a reason I left,'” Hamm said. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Asks ‘Why The Outrage?’ On Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments)

“‘Why do you think I risked getting in a fucking rubber raft or whatever?’ That’s why,” Maher said. “Shit like that, I do understand. People are like, ‘Yes, he talks like a person. He doesn’t lie and use you.’ Then other things are just obviously abhorrent.”

The episode is slated to premiere Monday.