Mark Zuckerberg Is Working On A New App To Take On Musk’s Twitter

A top executive at Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, revealed a preview of an app to compete with Twitter at a companywide meeting on Thursday, according to The Verge.

The app, which has a codename of “Project 92,” is a text-based social media platform, the Verge reported. Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox told employees at the meeting the app is “our response to Twitter.” (RELATED: Meta’s Oversight Board Demands More COVID-19 Censorship)

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said in a jab towards Elon Musk, according to the Verge

Cox said that the company has been in communication with celebrities including DJ Slime, Oprah and Dalai Lama about using the app, the Verge reported. Coding reportedly began in January.

The app will be using the account system from Instagram to auto-populate user information to the new platform, according to the Verge. Internal documents seen by the outlet showed that the public name for the app could be “Threads.”

The app will also be integrated with ActivityPub, which is technology with the purpose of decentralizing social networking, according to the Verge. It could reportedly be used so that users could keep their accounts and followers from other accounts that use ActivityPub.

Meta did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

