News Editor Crashes Defense Conference With Questions About DEI Weapons, Non-Binary Bombers

Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal crashed TruCon 2023 on June 2 and bombarded hosts about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and non-binary bombers.

Blumenthal introduced himself with the pronouns “Trump/Russia” and asked whether any non-binary people bombed the Nord Stream pipeline. He also inquired how many products were used by Lockheed Martin, an aerospace, defense and information security company, to bomb children of color in Palestine and Syria.

“Lockheed Martin has been identified as one of the most diverse employers in the country. And I was wondering if you knew by any chance how many products or weapons produced by Lockheed Martin diversity, and equity and inclusion bombs have been dropped on the children of Palestine, Yemen or Syria? And also, do you happen to know off the top if any non-binary U.S. Navy divers were used in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines?” (RELATED: ‘It’s Ridiculous’: AP Reporter Confronts Biden State Department Official On Adding Mandatory Pronouns To Emails)

At TrumanCon panel on diversity, equity, inclusion featuring Pentagon officials, I asked how many equitable bombs produced by conference sponsor Lockheed Martin were dropped on kids of color in Palestine & Syria I also asked if any non-binary US Navy divers blew up Nord Stream pic.twitter.com/ZOttHuUjIP — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 2, 2023

Blumenthal also confronted MSNBC host Rachel Maddow at the June 2 event. He asked her why she “promote[d] the lie of Russian bounties” and the Steele dossier.