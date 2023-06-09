Legendary Criminal Defendant OJ Simpson Offers Donald Trump Legal Advice

OJ Simpson offered former President Donald Trump legal advice after the former president was indicted for possessing over 300 classified documents.

Trump faces at least seven charges including conspiracy to a scheme to conceal, willful retention of national defense information, and false statements and representations. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in the 1990’s.

“The one thing they [legal experts] all told me and stressed to me, do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case. The bakers threatened to quit if I did that. My point is I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him and if they’re not, he should be firing them, he should sue them and any of them.”

The best legal advice I ever received pic.twitter.com/bSa2OiZSRy — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 9, 2023

Brown, 35, and 25-year-old Ron Goldman were brutally stabbed twelve times outside of her Los Angeles townhouse on June 12, 1994, according to the Crime Museum. The medical examiner confirmed the stabs were consistent with a large, strong man. When police arrived at Simpson’s home, they noticed blood stains on his vehicle and found a bloody glove on his property.

Simpson had booked a flight to Chicago and was not present when police arrived. Five days later, he was arrested and brought to trial for murder. He was acquitted on October 3, 1995.

Trump possessed over 300 classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home which the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requested be transferred to their agency. After several months of requesting the documents, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and seized the material in August.

The agents at the scene retrieved around 20 boxes of binders, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, information about the president of France, and binders of photographs. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed he “personally approved” of the FBI’s search warrant.

The former president accused the indictment of being “the greatest witch hunt of all time” and of interfering in the 2024 presidential election.