Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend In Las Vegas

Legendary adult film star Jenna Jameson married her girlfriend, Jessi Lawless, last month in a small ceremony in Las Vegas.

The 49-year-old Jameson and 40-year-old Lawless, were married at Little Church of the West in Nevada, the same church where Jameson’s parents tied the knot, People Magazine reported. The couple is planning a bigger wedding in the future, but for now they “run and gunned it,” Lawless told People.

The couple met last year after Jameson discovered Lawless on Tik Tok. “I was like, ‘Who is this Jenna Can’t Lose?'” Lawless said, referring to the former porn star’s handle. “It’s Jenna fu**king Jameson. Oh my God.” (RELATED: Catholic Mom And Legendary Porn Star Agree: Killing Babies Is Bad)

“I was crushing on Jessi for a long time because she’s quite large on TikTok and I love TikTok,” Jameson said. “I just scroll at night when I’m trying to calm down, and I just loved her perspective on things, I related to it. So I just started mass commenting her trying to get her attention, and it seemed to have worked.”

Lawless told People Magazine that she hesitated to contact Jameson at the time since she was dating somebody else. But once that relationship ended, she replied and the two started dating in January.

“I knew I would get what I wanted,” Jameson said “She was worth it. But she presented a challenge and I’m very driven when it comes to challenges, so I knew I just had to lie and wait. And she came back around,” the adult actress continued.

Since an Elvis impersonator was not available for the wedding, the couple hired a Johnny Cash look alike, who married the pair after Lawless’ dad walked Jameson down the aisle to Cash’s classic hit “Ring of Fire,” according to People.

Lawless is the popular host of the Born Lawless podcast has over 1.5 million followers.

Jameson, whose film credits also include mainstream films like How to Make Love to a Woman, will take her wife’s legal last name.

“The future looks incredibly bright and I’m just so excited to be on this adventure with Jessi,” Jameson said.