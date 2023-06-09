Major Retailers Are Slashing Prices For LGBT Merchandise Barely A Week Into Pride Month

Major clothing retailers are putting their LGBT-themed clothing on sale just eight days into pride month as Target’s sales plummet amid conservative boycotts of the store.

During Pride month, multiple clothing companies have marketed LGBT-themed clothing to their customers, often in child and toddler sizes. Target faced a boycott over underwear meant to help males “tuck” their genitals and bras that help girls bind their chests, as well as LGBT-themed clothing in newborn sizes. Target has lost $9 billion in market value in just one week after the boycott started. (RELATED: Biden Surgeon General Pressed On Govt-Funded Transgender Study Where Two Participants Committed Suicide)

Old Navy’s pride t-shirt for kids is now marked as a “hot deal” at 50% off. Kohls’s baby-sized “Pride Bodysuit Set” is marked off 50%, too. The onesie came in sizes as low as 3 months. Pride t-shirts from Baby Gap are marked 40% and 30% off.

Walmart sticks with Pride Month merchandise despite heavy backlash at Target https://t.co/XLACmeH0rl pic.twitter.com/ZvlMsDop06 — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2023

The baby clothing store Carter’s also sold LGBT-themed clothing to babies and toddlers. The store’s entire LGBT section is marked down as of this writing, ranging from 36% to 65% off.

A Daily Mail investigation found that in one Long Island Kohl’s store, most of the Pride collection was moved into the clearance section of the store.

Old Navy, Kohls, Gap, and Carters did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. (WATCH: DAMAGED: The Transing Of America’s Kids)

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls sent a letter to Target in June calling on the company to remove all LGBT-themed merchandise from their stores, saying the products “inherently promote sexuality and sexual behavior.”

Boycotts have gained momentum since Bud Light angered customers by announcing a partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The iconic beer brand is no longer America’s top-selling beer, surpassed by Modelo Especial. Bud Light sales for the week of May 6-13 have sunk 28.4%, following a 27.7% decrease the week before. Bud Light salesman are reportedly receiving hostility as they attempt to market the once-popular brand.