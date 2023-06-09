Police Arrest Pennsylvania Teacher For Posing As 17-Year-Old To Get Sexual Videos From Teens

Police arrested a Pennsylvania teacher who allegedly posed as a minor online in a bid to entice teenagers into sending him sexual photos and videos.

Jeremy Schobel, a high school English teacher living in Philadelphia, allegedly masqueraded as a 17-year-old girl with fake social media profiles. His alleged targets were teenagers aged between 16 and 18, local ABC affiliate WPVI reported Friday.

Authorities identified Schobel after tracing two accounts on the social media network Yubo to a phone number affiliated with him, the outlet reported.

One of the accounts, known as “sophiavan423,” allegedly used photos that appeared to depict a teenage girl, per the outlet. Authorities also accuse Schobel of using Snapchat to obtain photos and videos after connecting with teenage girls, according to WPVI.

Inside the disturbing federal charges against Harriton High English teacher Jeremy Schobel. https://t.co/I5ntIEvBCR — Philly Mag (@phillymag) June 8, 2023

Authorities obtained a search warrant to visit Schobel’s Philadelphia home on June 2 and claim that he admitted to communication with underage girls along with the enticement of photos and videos, WPVI reported.

Schobel has been suspended from his position at Harriton High School in the Lower Merion School District (LMSD), which claimed in a statement to be unaware “of any inappropriate interactions between Mr. Schobel and LMSD students,” per the outlet.

“The District had not received any complaints or concerns from students or staff regarding his conduct in school,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Police Arrest 69-Year-Old Teacher For Allegedly Molesting Four Female Students)

“People were pretty shocked,” said Jake Lesser, a Harriton student, who also told WPVI that a teacher notified him about the arrest by reading a “scripted email from LMSD.”

Counseling for students and staff at Harritonhas been made available in the wake of Schobel’s arrest, according to WPVI.