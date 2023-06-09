1-Year-Old Shot Twice In Shoulder And Cheek By 6-Year-Old Brother

Officials responded to a call Wednesday after a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his 1-year-old brother in the east side of Detroit.

The toddler was shot through his cheek and left shoulder but will survive, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said in a press conference. Fitzgerald continued by stating, “We’re here far too often talking about securing your weapons as there are gun locks, there are gun safes, there are the highest shelf you could find in your house. Put the gun up as high as you can.” The gun was fully loaded, semi-automatic, unregistered and stored improperly, investigators told ABC 7.

WATCH:

The toddler was jumping on an outdoor bouncy house when allegedly shot. Both parents were busy — the father working on a fence in the backyard while the mother was down the street at a family member’s house, according to ABC 7.

This is not the first time this type of tragedy has struck Detroit. A 5-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the hand in May. Both times, Fitzgerald harped on the young age of the victims in addition to how preventable these shootings were.

These incidents follow the bill signed in April by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan that will take effect in 2024, ensuring the safe storage of firearms and ammunition around minors, according to The Associated Press.

No one is currently in custody, and the family remains cooperative. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether or not charges will be pursued. (RELATED: Mother Of 6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot Teacher Facing Federal Charges)