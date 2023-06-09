REPORT: Trump Aide Indicted In Classified Documents Case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly indicted Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta Friday in relation to the former president’s handling of documents.

Nauta is the second person to be indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith in his investigation of Trump’s handling of classified documents, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar. Trump said Thursday that the DOJ had informed him of his indictment. (RELATED: Donald Trump Announces Major Shakeup In Legal Defense)

Trump reacted to Nauta’s indictment on Truth Social, saying the DOJ is trying to “destroy ” the aide’s life.

“I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’ He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!” Trump wrote.

The New York Times previously reported that security footage from Mar-a-Lago allegedly showed Nauta moving boxes before and after the DOJ issued a May subpoena ordering Trump to return all classified documents.