‘Election Interference At The Highest Level’: Trump Slams Charges, Vows To Plead Innocent

Former President Donald Trump spoke out against the indictment charges filed against him Thursday, calling it a continuation of attacks that have spanned seven years.

Trump slammed the allegations as just another hoax designed to prevent him from obtaining office in a video posted to his Truth Social page, calling the charges “election interference at the highest level.” Likening it to the Mueller investigation, which after two and half years showed there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russians, Trump laid the blame for the charges at the feet of the Democrats.



“This is what they do so well,” Trump stated. “If they would devote their energies to honesty and integrity, it would be a lot better for our country,” he continued, before blasting Democratic policies that have put the “nation in decline.”

Trump, who is currently leading the rest of the GOP field in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, was indicted on seven counts June 8 after a months-long investigation into classified documents found at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“Just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and all of the others. This has been going on for seven years — they can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person,” Trump stated.

Though Trump has been at odds with fellow GOP 2024 hopeful Mike Pence, his former vice president came to his defense, telling talk show host Hugh Hewitt he was “deeply troubled” to see the indictment move forward.

“After years of politicization at the Justice Department, two and a half years in our administration where we fought against the Russia hoax that the Durham report recently confirmed was an investigation that should never even been started, and then when we saw the collusion between Big Tech and Big Media, and even the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story going into our investigation, you know, I’m deeply troubled to see this, to see this indictment move forward,” Pence stated. (RELATED: ‘Principles Over Politics’: Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts To Indictment, Pledges ‘To Pardon Trump Promptly’)

Pence further added the indictment will only serve to divide the country further and raise questions throughout the world about America as a standard of justice.

For his part, Trump has vowed to fight the charges, declaring he will prove his innocence “very very soundly and hopefully very quickly.”