‘Deranged Lunatic’: Trump Tears Into Special Counsel Overseeing Indictment

Former President Donald Trump tore into Special Counsel Jack Smith who is overseeing the indictment related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Smith investigated Trump’s alleged mishandling of the 11 sets of classified documents seized by the FBI in August. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate whether Trump and his aides committed crimes while possessing the classified material.

“This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday. “The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had a unanimous loss in the Supreme Court. His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater—a deranged ‘psycho’ that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with ‘Justice,’ other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!”

The former president referenced Smith’s overseeing of the Lois Lerner IRS scandal which targeted conservative nonprofit groups, the Washington Examiner reported. Lerner, director of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Exempt Organizations Unit, targeted Tea Party groups and other conservative organizations, but she later backtracked and apologized. The IRS admitted wrongdoing in the matter. (RELATED: Trump Indictment Unsealed)

The indictment charged Trump with seven charges and a total of 37 counts. He is facing 31 counts of willful retention of national security information, one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal,” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

His aide, Walt Nauta, was also indicted for allegedly moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago after Trump had received a subpoena to return the classified material to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).