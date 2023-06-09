‘You Are Killing Our Children’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Cheer On Puberty Blockers For Gender-Confused Children

“The View” co-hosts claimed bans on puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgeries are “killing our children” during Friday’s panel.

The co-hosts argued gender-confused children undergoing permanent surgeries and receiving puberty blockers is necessary, and lectured conservatives and opponents of the procedures to “educate” themselves.

“I also read Elliot Page’s book,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “I hope everybody reads it. It’s going to save lives, it’s going to explain what he went through. And there’s this one thing he wrote about getting his period when he was with his father skiing. And I thought, ‘I was terrified when I got my period at 11 years old, and I was with my dad and I didn’t want to tell him.’ Imagine being in the wrong body, imagine being born into a girl’s body when you are a boy, and you are experiencing that and you could’ve had blockers, you could’ve avoided that experience.”

Co-host Sara Haines said puberty blockers have been used on “cisgender patients” since the 1990s. The hormones were used on children beginning in the 1970s to treat “precocious puberty,” according to the National Library of Medicine. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Rages Over Banning Kids From Drag Shows)

“You are killing our children,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “You are telling our kids they don’t belong, they are not welcome and, God bless this table, I’m gonna fight, we’re gonna fight for everybody’s right to be themselves here in America, because that’s the promise of America. Be who you are.”

Several U.S. states and some European nations have passed bans on performing sex changes and hormonal procedures for children. Canadian psychiatrist Dr. Susan Bradley, who used to engage in giving puberty blockers to kids, came out against the procedures in March, saying “we were wrong.”

“They’re not as reversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth,” Bradley said.

The U.K, Finland and Norway concluded there is insufficient evidence that the alleged benefits of puberty blockers and hormone procedures for minors outweigh the risks. England’s National Health Service (NHS) banned puberty blockers for minors outside strict clinical trials in October 2022, arguing many trans-identifying children grow out of their gender dysphoria. Norway recommended such procedures be classified as experimental treatments.