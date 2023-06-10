Body Cam Video Shows Intense Moment Police Confront, Arrest Murder Suspect

Newly released body cam footage reveals the moment Florida police confronted and arrested a murder suspect June 1 in North Miami Beach.

Hollywood police apprehended a male suspect in a robbery-turned-shooting, according to Local 10.

Marcus Ealy allegedly shot Marcus Johnson Jr. dead after attempting to rob the 22-year-old around 1 a.m. in an incident at an industrial area near the Golden Glades interchange in late May.

Johnson Jr. was walking alone when he was approached by two people who proceeded to attempt to rob him. One suspect, reportedly wearing a yellow hoodie, reached for the victim’s pocket. (RELATED: ‘Just Shoot Me, Bro’ Florida Murder Suspect Says Before Being Fatally Shot)

The victim put his hands in the air and backed away as one suspect reportedly grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired.

The two suspects allegedly left the victim bleeding in the street as they vacated the scene in a black sedan.

Police first searched for a Nissan Maxima, which they followed into Everglades Holiday Park to a dead end. The 20-year-old suspect found himself trapped and ran away from law enforcement.

Footage shows Ealy being held at gunpoint by Hollywood police when he attempted to flee for a second time. Officers then successfully took him into custody.

While there is a second suspect at large, Ealy is believed to have been the shooter at the scene.

Ealy, arrested for grand theft auto Wednesday, was placed in custody in Broward County.