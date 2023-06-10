NYC Woman Busted During Attempt To Smuggle $15k Of Oxycodone Into Rikers Island

Officers from the NYC Department of Correction foiled the plan Thursday of a woman to reportedly smuggle $15,000 worth of Oxycodone pills into Rikers Island, according to the New York Post.

Tyaisha Beshawna Rogers, 22, allegedly attempted to smuggle 150 pills of Oxycodone into the visitor’s center of the Robert N. Davoren facility where she was supposed to meet one of the inmates, Angel Lopez, the outlet reported. (RELATED: US Citizens Allegedly Attempted To Smuggle Nearly $1 Million Worth Of Narcotics Across The Border)

Officials also reported Rogers was contrabanding 23 grams of marijuana and eight grams of tobacco, according to the New York Post.

On Thursday evening, Officers arrested an individual and charged them with a felony for trying to bring dangerous contraband into the Robert N. Davoren facility (RNDC) visit house. To read more click here: https://t.co/XznfoJ0kMR pic.twitter.com/ur024faUoD — NYC Dept. of Correction (@CorrectionNYC) June 9, 2023

This is not the first case of smuggling happening this week in the same unit: another woman tried to sneak in $29,000 worth of Oxycodone pills into the center June 3, reported the outlet.

“For the second time this week, our Officers have prevented dangerous poison from entering our jails,” said Commissioner Molina in an Instagram post. “Once again, their outstanding investigative work is saving lives and making our jails safer for their fellow Officers and all people in custody. We will not tolerate these attempts to smuggle dangerous contraband into our facilities.”