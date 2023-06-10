‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Found Dead In Prison Cell

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was found dead Saturday in federal prison at age 81, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Kaczynski became one of America’s most infamous criminals after killing three people and wounding 23 more in a series of bombings between 1978 and 1995. Kaczynski was a self-proclaimed environmentalist who targeted individuals he believed to be responsible for technological advancement.

Kaczynski was found dead in his cell Saturday morning at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, according to The Associated Press. He had previously been held in a Colorado federal supermax prison since the late 1990s, but was transferred to the medical center recently.

Dubbed the Unabomber by the FBI, Kaczynski perpetrated a series of bombings targeted at academics and individuals who he deemed complicit in the negative effects of technology on society, including a timber industry representative and a computer shop owner.

His manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” attempted to diagnose the negative effects of technological advancement on human society and the human individual himself, arguing that rapid technological progress had alienated man from basic human necessities. The Washington Post published the book after Kaczynski said he would end his bombing campaign if they did so.

NEW: Ted Kaczynski known as the Unabomber died in his prison cell this morning, according to a BOP spokesperson. — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) June 10, 2023

Kaczynski had been serving four life sentence without the possibility of parole, and was arrested in 1996 arrest at a cabin in rural Montana, where he had been living. He pleaded guilty to perpetrating 16 explosions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

