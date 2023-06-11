Novak Djokovic Beats Casper Ruud, Wins Record 23rd Grand Slam

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic beat opponent Casper Ruud to win a record 23rd Grand Slam on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The No. 3-seeded Djokovic, 36, shrugging off his shaky start under inauspiciously overcast skies, soon took control of the three-hour, 13-minute-long game on the Court Philippe Chatrier which ended with his 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 triumph over his No.4-seeded Norwegian opponent, according to the AP news report. The match was the final of the 2023 French Open.

“I was overwhelmed with wonderful emotions. I am very, very happy and very proud of it.” 🥹#RolandGarros @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/7Ue5UDLXg4 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023

Djokovic becomes a record-breaking 23-time Grand Slam winner with the clay court final win over Ruud, who was an underdog in the match, according to The Guardian. Having won the Australian Open in January despite a left hamstring tear, Djokovic is now on the path to a calendar-year Grand Slam record, according to the AP. This feat remains unbroken since Rod Laver achieved it, winning all four major tennis tournaments in 1969, the outlet continued. Djokovic, however, remains a long way off from equalling 37-year-old Rafael Nadal’s record of 14 French Open wins, according to a separate report by The Guardian. Nadal was ruled out of this year’s French Open due to nagging injuries which may force him to retire in 2024, the report added. (RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz Hits The Most Incredible Shot You’ll Ever See During French Open Semifinal Match Against Novak Djokovic)

Djokovic is now the current male tennis player with the largest Grand Slam title haul of 23, beating Rafael Nadal by one title and equalling Serena Williams‘ Grand Slam record, according to an analysis by The Sporting News. Nadal, however, has one Grand Slam title less than the all-time Grand Slam champion, Australia’s Margaret Court, per the Sporting News analysis.