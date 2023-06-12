Red Sea Tour Boat Fire Leaves Three UK Divers Dead

Three British divers were killed while out on a diving trip in the Red Sea when the luxury yacht they were traveling in burst into flames.

In harrowing footage, the two-story luxury yacht dubbed the Hurricane can be seen totally engulfed in flames as survivors escape the burning vessel in an inflatable raft. Three British divers who had opted not to dive on what was supposed to be the last day of their diving tour perished in the fire that authorities believe was sparked by an apparent electrical short circuit, the New York Post reported.

The multi-day diving trip was arranged by the UK-based company Scuba Travel, according to the outlet. Fifteen British “qualified diving enthusiasts” made the journey to Egypt for the nearly week-long trip. The twelve that survived the incident had been at a pre-dive briefing when the fire began and were able to abandon ship in inflatable boats, along with 14 crew members, the New York Post reported.

Survivors of the blaze were taken to the village of Marsa Shagra, along the waters of the Red Sea, where they were evaluated by medical personnel and offered up statements of the incident to local police, the BBC reported.

Though initially the three divers who perished in the fire were reported missing, Scuba Travel confirmed their deaths with a statement regarding the incident.

“It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesman for Scuba Travel stated, according to the New York Post. “Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”