Tulsi Gabbard Says Democrats Are ‘Normalizing Pedophilia’

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted the Democratic Party on Monday for “normalizing pedophilia.”

Culture war and transgender issues have been hotly contested during Pride Month, particularly with respect to Bud Light’s sponsoring of Dylan Mulvaney and Target boycotts. Gabbard said on Twitter that Democrats were “undermining families, stripping away parental rights, sexualizing our kids, mutilating/poisoning kids with ‘gender-affirming care,’ and normalizing pedophilia and infanticide.”

Today’s Dem Party, MSM, & ‘woke’ activists are undermining families, stripping away parental rights, sexualizing our kids, mutilating/poisoning kids with “gender-affirming care,” and normalizing pedophilia and infanticide. We must stop this insanity before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/VzfoU1x1GU — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 12, 2023

Republican presidential candidates have sounded off on the issue as well, with Vivek Ramaswamy speaking to prominent parental rights group Moms for Liberty earlier in June. Recently, the Southern Poverty Law Center branded Moms for Liberty a “hate and extremist” group over their positions against left-wing ideology in public schools. (RELATED: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Anti-ESG Bill)

The LGBT movement that once said the sex of the person you’re *attracted to* is hardwired at birth now says your *own sex* is totally fluid. Here’s why the Left is obsessed with “trans rights”: when they ran out of human rights to defend, they started making up new ones instead. pic.twitter.com/1lF8IeCN7S — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 12, 2023

A recent survey found that 65% of Americans believe there are only two genders, which is a 6% increase from 2021.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022, but she remains involved in the political landscape as an independent. She was well known for her willingness to push back against major figures within the party, most notably slamming then-California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris over the issue of policing during a primary debate in 2019.