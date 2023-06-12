White House Accused Of Violating Flag Code To Honor Pride Month

The Biden White House sparked the ire of some online commentators after its Saturday LGBT Pride Month celebration was accused of violating the U.S. Flag Code.

The White House recognized the LGBT community June 10 with “The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House,” according to the official White House Twitter account. Photos accompanying the social media post show a large crowd assembled on the White House lawn, performers on an outdoor stage and a rainbow-colored arch made of balloons. (RELATED: ‘Stop Grooming Our Kids’: Protesters Clash Over Pride Month Assembly At LA Elementary School, Video Shows)

The White House draped a Pride Progress flag between two national flags of the United States, a purported violation of the U.S. Flag Code, which sparked outrage online.

June 10, 2023. The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House. pic.twitter.com/UPs0PBBSZR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2023

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch tweeted, “U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

“US flag code decrees that the American flag must always be in the dominant, not subservient position. Joe Biden “Commander and Chief” defaced the American flag by flanking the alphabet cult flag at the White House today,” tweeted conservative political commentator Benny Johnson.

“This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” tweeted Kansas Senator Roger Marshall.

Writen and approved by Congress, the U.S. Flag Code is codified in law, appearing in Title 4 and Title 36 of U.S. Code. Unlike other laws, however, there are no federal penalties or enforcement mechanisms for citizens who fail to follow the Code. Furthermore, the Code utilizes non-binding language like “should” and “custom” throughout its text.

“[T]he Flag Code does not prescribe any penalties for non-compliance nor does it include enforcement provisions; rather the Code functions simply as a guide to be voluntarily followed by civilians and civilian groups,” a 2011 Congressional Research Service report reads.

Defenders of the flag display pointed out an American flag continuously flies at the top of the White House.