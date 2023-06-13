‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Author Postpones New Book Amidst Ukraine Backlash

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of bestselling novel “Eat, Pray Love”, announced that she is postponing the release of her newest book, which is set in Russia, after backlash from her audience over the Ukraine war.

The new book, titled “The Snow Forest,” was set to be released in Feb. 2024. It details the fictional story of a secluded family of religious fundamentalists in Siberia who were not discovered until the 1980s. A February release of the book would coincided with the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which angered fans.

“I have received an enormous outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukraine readers expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment, and pain about the fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now … that is set in Russia … I do not want to add any harm to a group of people who have already experienced and who are all continuing to experience grievous and extreme harm,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert released a statement via Twitter noting that pre-sales would be refunded. (RELATED: Elizabeth Gilbert — Author Of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ — Is Now A Lesbian)

Important announcement about THE SNOW FOREST. Please note that if you were charged for your pre-order, you will be fully refunded. Thank you so much.

The book currently has a one-star rating on Goodreads from many outraged fans. One fan said, “While Russia is shelling and destroying Ukraine in 2023, writers continue to romanticize Russia? Shame!”

Another person said, “The worst timing in the history of worst timings.”

The 496-page book is now said to be expected to be published December 31, 2050 according to Goodreads.

Russia and Ukraine recently traded blame over the collapse of a dam on the Dnieper River in a Russian-controlled region of Ukraine. The collapse has caused floodwaters that have threatened supply lines and energy facilities.

Ukraine has a reported between 124,500 and 131,000 total casualties, according to Newsweek. Since Feb. 2022, the U.S. Congress has given more than $113 billion to Ukraine in aid for the war.