Johns Hopkins Comes Under Fire For Changing Definition Of ‘Lesbian’

Johns Hopkins University came under fire Monday for changing the definition of lesbian to “non-man attracted to non-men,” according to the Daily Mail.

The university, which is a major hub of medical research in America, maintains a glossary of terms relevant to the LGBTQ community. The term lesbian was updated to be inclusive of “non-binary people who may also identify with the label,” according to the Daily Mail.

Despite changing the definition of lesbian to non-men, gay men are still referred to as men who are attracted to other men, causing a stir amongst social media users. (RELATED: Video Shows Trans Influencer Going Topless On White House Lawn At Biden Pride Month Celebration)

Little wonder so many women feel that advancing trans ideology is often at their expense. John Hopkins eliminates ‘women’ from their new definition of Lesbian. It’s now “non-men attracted to non-men” + includes “non-binary people” Gay Man still refers to men. Language matters pic.twitter.com/6t8XhGBAh8 — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) June 13, 2023

Arielle Scarcella, a YouTuber and self-proclaimed lesbian, called the move “progressive misogyny.”

Why is a lesbian a non-man but a gay person isn’t a non-woman? Progressive misogyny. pic.twitter.com/INy07NRsqI — Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) June 12, 2023

“So now we’re not just reduced to being body parts or bleeders or a mere subset of women, we’re now ‘non-men,'” said broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer.

What the actual f….? So now we’re not just reduced to being body parts or bleeders or a mere subset of women, we’re now “non-men”. 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/NCHAGfFDYZ — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 12, 2023

The move comes from the prestigious university despite the majority of American rejecting transgender ideology, with 57% of Americans saying that gender is based of sex assigned at birth, according to a Washington Post poll. Social conservatism is on the rise in America, reaching its highest level in decades with 38 percent of Americans saying “they are very conservative or conservative on social issues,” according to a recent poll from Gallop.

