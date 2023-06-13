Uh Oh! Stefon Diggs Misses Bills’ Mandatory Minicamp, Has Sean McDermott ‘Very Concerned’

As a Dolphins fan, I’m loving this.

Superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed the Buffalo Bills‘ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which seemingly shocked Sean McDermott.

Buffalo‘s head coach said he’s “very concerned” with Diggs’ absence, though he didn’t give any explanation as to why Diggs was missing. Diggs was reportedly present Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing at team facilities, according to WGRZ’s Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci.

Tuesday got even more confusing after Diggs’ agent said he would “be there for the entirety of the minicamp” and told NFL Network that “there are things being worked out — on the way to being worked out.” Then, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Diggs and Buffalo have had private discussions and that the two parties are “on the same page” despite the alarming response from McDermott.

Yikes #Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed that WR Stefon Diggs is NOT at mandatory minicamp, ‘very concerned’ 😳 he then refused to get into the details 🎥 @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xRhHnf7Mtz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 13, 2023

I would say “trouble in paradise,” but it’s Buffalo. So I guess it’s just … trouble?

Whatever you wanna call it, I’m loving it as a Miami Dolphins fan. With my Phins setting up for a Super Bowl run and attempting to complete the puzzle by putting in the last piece (Dalvin Cook), it would be absolutely tremendous to see the Bills completely fall apart before the new season gets here. (RELATED: Super Bowl III Champion Jim Turner Dead At 82)

Oh, man. I have a feeling 2023 is going to be a special year for Miami.