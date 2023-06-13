Super Bowl III Champion Jim Turner Dead At 82

I unfortunately have some sad news to bring you out of the NFL.

Legendary NFL kicker Jim Turner, who was a member of the New York Jets‘ Super Bowl III championship team, died Saturday, according to an announcement from the Denver Broncos. He was 82.

Turner reportedly passed away peacefully with family by his side.

Growing up in California, Turner was a kicker and quarterback in college football playing for Utah State, and then went on to become a member of the New York Jets in 1964. Then, the franchise was still a part of the American Football League. Turner was with the Jets until 1970, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 1969.

Helping lead New York to that Super Bowl III victory, Turner made three field goals and an extra point, and this includes the 9-yarder that set the record for the shortest Super Bowl field goal in history. That record will always remain intact, as it’s impossible to break due to goal posts now being at the back of end zones in modern times. Then, the goal posts were aligned over the front.

In 1971, Turner was traded to Denver, going on to play for the team for eight seasons. He’d reach another Super Bowl, but would lose Super Bowl XII to the Dallas Cowboys — he also made two other postseason appearances. When he retired, Turner was the second-leading scorer in the history of the National Football League with 1,349 points. Here in 2023, Turner sits at the No. 31 position.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of #BroncosROF K Jim Turner. Retiring as the second-leading scorer in NFL history, Jim was instrumental in helping establish our winning tradition as a key member of our first Super Bowl team. Our hearts go out to the entire Turner family. pic.twitter.com/P3Sq9w5Wh4 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 12, 2023

Turner is a two-time Pro Bowler and is a part of both the Broncos’ Ring of Fame and Utah State Hall of Fame. When he retired from football, he had 304 field goals with a 62.3% make-rate on his resume, while hitting 521 of his 543 extra point attempts.

The NFL legend leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Mary Kay, his three daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison, as well as his eight grandchildren. My condolences. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo, And It Features A Ton Of Hidden Images)

Sad stuff, ladies and gentlemen.