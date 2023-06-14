20 Republicans Join With Democrats To Kill Schiff Censure

Twenty House Republicans joined with Democrats to table a resolution that would have censured and fined Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, asserts that Schiff “purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people” during the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. It would have fined him $16 million, half the special counsel investigation’s cost. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Admits There’s No ‘Proof Of Trump-Russia Collusion [Video])

These are the 20 Republicans who voted to table the Schiff censure resolution: pic.twitter.com/6Ac7QHX8ol — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2023

Throughout Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, Schiff asserted that evidence would prove Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election. He also claimed that Trump might face jail time, and repeatedly investigated him from his perch as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed him from the committee at the beginning of the 118th Congress.

“Schiff abused this trust by citing evidence of collusion that—as is clear from reports by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel Durham—does not exist,” the resolution says. “Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars.”

Schiff, who is running for Senate, fundraised off of the censure prospect. He sent an email to supporters Wednesday morning that claimed “MAGA Republicans are out for revenge” in “an attack on the very premise of constitutional oversight and accountability.”

Luna promised to bring up the censure for a vote again, without the $16 million fine.

“20 Republicans voted against the recommended fine, censure, and investigation of Schiff. I don’t think they read the bill in entirety. Next week, we will be filing a motion to censure and investigate Schiff. We are removing fine as that seems to be what made these Republicans uneasy,” she tweeted after the vote.

