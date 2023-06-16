REPORT: Kevin Costner May Not Return To ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023

Kevin Costner reportedly doesn’t think he’ll be returning to the set of “Yellowstone” in 2023, calling the entire future of the series into question.

Court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail reportedly have Costner stating that he does “not anticipate that [he] will be on location for at least the rest of 2023.” The documents are part of Costner’s ongoing complicated divorce from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The latter filed for divorce in early May, after months of rumors swirling around the “Yellowstone” star and his future with the hit series.

However, it could be that Costner has some inside baseball on the Writers Guild of America strike, which could bleed into a Screen Actors Guild strike in July. The WGA action has already indefinitely halted the filming for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” so it stands to reason that Sheridan’s other shows (in pre-production) would meet the same fate … for the time being.

Rumor Erupts Over ‘Yellowstone’ Star Meeting Same Fate As ‘Succession’ Logan Roy | The Daily Caller https://t.co/3rAEqWpvGG — TruthNews (@TruthNews2day) April 19, 2023

The documents also reportedly suggest that Costner has no plans to leave California for the rest of the year. Again, this could also because his estranged wife allegedly won’t leave their home, despite her prenup legally requiring her to do so. Costner reportedly contacted the courts and demanded that Baumgartner be removed from the property.

If this is the case, his claim that he’ll be throughout the year might just be a ploy to hurry up her removal. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Ending Could Have Huge Consequences For Montana, Experts Say)

But this leaves Sheridan show fans in the lurch, again. Sheridan’s scripting of “Yellowstone” and the cultural impact he’s had on America revived Costner’s career. All we want to know is how this chapter of the story ends, and every day feels like we get further and further away from that knowledge.