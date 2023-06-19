‘Women Clearly Had Penises’: British PM Under Fire For Secretly Recorded Joke

A recording of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shows the conservative leader making fun of Liberal Democrat politician Ed Davey at a dinner party for his views on transgenderism, according to PinkNews.

The recording, covertly taken during a private dinner party, was leaked to the LGBT news website PinkNews. Sunak allegedly made fun of Davey for saying that women can have penises, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Fox News Encourages Employees To Read ‘Gay Erotica,’ Support Pro-Child Castration Groups, In Leaked Docs)

“At the same period of time … you may have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy. Like me you were probably seeing that he was busy trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises,” Sunak said to laughter.

“And I was reflecting, you all know I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths at 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology to 18.”

Who knew Rishi Sunak was secretly based? pic.twitter.com/yKqdj9zmjB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2023

“It is profoundly depressing – this whole ‘othering’ of minorities – pretty much any minority,” an anonymous conservative member of parliament allegedly told media. “Without stopping to think we have equalities legislation for a reason, to stop discrimination against anyone with a protected characteristic – we should be trying to understand and support, not belittle and demonise.”

Activist Peter Tatchell said that, “it is the real Rishi Sunak exposed,” regarding the comments. “This video has revealed him to be a rather petty man.”

A spokesperson for Sunak acknowledged the comments in a statement to the media.

“You’ve heard the prime minister talk about his enormous compassionate understanding for people questioning their identity and that they should be treated with dignity and respect,” the spokesperson said. “On this specific issue, these are points he’s made in interviews, publicly … My understanding is that this was a joke aimed at a political opponent rather than a specific group.”

Sunak has signaled willingness to protect single-sex spaces such as locker rooms and restrooms, and has called biological sex “fundamentally important.”

“I think biology is critically important as we think about some of the very practical functions, like toilets or sports,” he said.