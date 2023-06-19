Dem Rep. Stacey Plaskett Calls For Trump To Be Shot Before Immediately Correcting Herself

Democratic Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett slipped up Sunday during an interview on MSNBC and said former President Donald Trump “needs to be shot” before quickly correcting herself.

Plaskett was discussing the federal charges against the former president in relation to the classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“You know, having Trump, not only have had the codes, but now having the classified information for Americans, and being able to put that out and share it in his resort, with anyone and everyone who comes through, should be terrifying to all Americans,” Plaskett said. “And he needs to be shot–stopped.”

“Of course, he’s gonna have his day in court. Let’s remember that he was indicted by his peers: individual Americans who live in south Florida, a red state. They saw enough that there was probable cause for him to bring this indictment, and for him to stand trial.”

Plaskett also criticized conservatives for allegedly causing “Americans to distrust the FBI, the Department of Justice,” by raising concerns of a two-tiered system of justice. (RELATED: ‘Folks In The Control Room’: Jake Tapper Melts Down, Tells Producers To Cut Away From Smiling Trump)

“It’s all a mechanism and all, you know, part of their propaganda to make Americans think that they in fact are above the law.”

Trump was booked Tuesday alongside co-defendant Walt Nauta at a Miami federal courthouse after the Justice Department indicted him.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.