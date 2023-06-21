Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sounds Off On Judge Who Blocked Sex Change Ban For Minors

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized a federal court ruling Tuesday blocking the state’s ban on child sex changes.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody struck down Arkansas’ ban on sex change treatments for minors, which would’ve been the first of its kind in the nation. Sanders expressed outrage with the decision on social media, saying sex change procedures for minors are a form of ideological activism that negatively affects children, and promised to appeal the decision that doesn’t “protect children.” (RELATED: Missouri School To Build A $10K ‘Gender-Affirming Closet’)

“This is not ‘care’ – it’s activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures,” Sanders tweeted. “Only in the far-Left’s woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children.”

“We will fight this and the Attorney General plans to appeal Judge Moody’s decision to the Eighth Circuit,” Sanders added.

Moody argued the ban constitutionally violates the affected parties’ rights, claiming in the ruling it violated the Equal Protection Clause, the Due Process Clauses and the First Amendment, according to Arkansas Online.

The legislation would have banned the prescription of puberty-blocking hormones and sex change surgeries for minors, in addition to insurance coverage for sex change treatments for minors. It would’ve also eliminated the requirement of insurance providers to cover sex change procedures, according to Arkansas Online.