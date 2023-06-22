NWS Issues Warning As Tropical Storm ‘Bret’ Kicks Off Summertime

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning Thursday over Tropical Storm Bret, which strengthened overnight in the Lesser Antilles.

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning were issued for St. Lucia, as well as parts of Martinique, Dominica, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to a Twitter post from the National Hurricane Center. High risks of flooding, heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal surges were noted in the warning, and additional updates are expected as the storm develops.

Near-hurricane-force winds had already made landfall by 5 a.m. Thursday, and up to 10 inches of rain could land by Saturday, according to CNN. The broader forecast suggests Bret could reach full hurricane status as early as 2 a.m. Friday morning, while strengthening through the region until Saturday afternoon.

Bret is the second named storm of the 2023 hurricane season. Tropical storm Arlene was the first, which developed off the Gulf of Mexico in early June. (RELATED: Three Reported Dead As Tornadoes, Multiple Extreme Weather Events Rip Through Texas)

It is expected the El Nino weather shift will bring 12 to 17 named storms, along with anywhere from five to nine hurricanes, CNN noted. Up to four major hurricanes, rated as a Category 3 or above, is 70% likely in 2023, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.