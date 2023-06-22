‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The OceanGate Titanic Submersible Catastrophe In 1998, Kinda

Hit cartoon show “The Simpsons” has once again predicted the future — sort of. In 1998, the show featured an episode in which lead character Homer gets stuck on a submarine.

The 19th episode of “The Simpsons’” ninth season follows Homer as he joins the U.S. Naval Reserve after being fired from his job at Mr. Burns’ nuclear power plant. “Simpson Tide” literally has it’s own Wikipedia page dedicated to it (who knew this hit comedy was this much of a cult phenomenon), and the details of the plot sound eerily familiar.

Part of the episode shows the submarine get detached from the main vessel as the oxygen drops to zero. As of Thursday morning, it is estimated that all of the oxygen has been used up on a submersible that went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

what do you mean the simpsons predicted the titanic submarine incident pic.twitter.com/IHUpFV2es1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 22, 2023

The OceanGate submersible was taking five people, including the company’s CEO, to view the wreckage of the Titanic when it went missing. Rescue efforts were reportedly hampered by lack of governmental communication, but the search is ongoing.

What’s even more crazy is that one of the main writers and producers for “The Simpson’s,” Mike Reiss, went on the very same submersible in 2022. He said the experience was “beautiful” but was very aware that death “hung over him” throughout the voyage, Sportskeeda reported.

“I’ve taken three different dives with the company, and every time, communication was an issue,” he further noted. (RELATED: Futurama Reboot Drops First Teaser And Announces Release Date)

“The Simpsons” has a bit of a reputation for forecasting the future. So let’s just hope that there aren’t any episodes about massive asteroid strikes, the rise of zombies — you know, things of that nature.