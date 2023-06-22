REPORT: Tina Turner’s Son Booked On Drug Charges Just Prior To Her Death

Tina Turner’s son Ike Jr. was reportedly arrested May 6 in Texas on charges of crack possession and tampering with evidence.

Police in Alvin, Texas, pulled Ike Jr. over in his 2013 white Ford Fusion just after midnight for an equipment violation, according to People. The 64-year-old was allegedly found to have drugs in his possession after a brief investigation.

Police allegedly observed Ike Jr. attempting to eat the evidence, before seizing 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine, according to People.

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, was arrested on charges of crack cocaine possession, as well as tampering with evidence.https://t.co/Eh0rkJwTQI — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 22, 2023

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept. said, according to People.

Ike Jr. was sentenced to jail just 18 days before his legendary mother Tina Turner died at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland on May 24. (RELATED: ‘This Man Haunted Us’: Tina Turner’s Former Confidant Reveals How Legendary Singer Lived In Fear)

Ike Jr.’s passenger Jessica Salinas-Esquivel was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to People.

Turner’s son is part of The Love Thang Band with singer Sweet Randi Love. They released a single titled “Yes to Life” last year, People reported.

Ike Jr. has not posted his $70,000 bail and has been in police custody at the Brazoria County Jail since his May 6 arrest, according to People.