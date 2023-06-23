‘Fishing’: CNN Legal Analyst Says It Wouldn’t Have Been ‘Uncommon’ For Hunter Probe To Be Steered Away From Joe Biden

A CNN legal analyst claimed Friday it would not have been “uncommon” for the Hunter Biden probe to have been steered away from President Joe Biden.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about reported interference with the Hunter Biden probe Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Never Seen A Case Like This’: Former Trump AG Questions How Hunter Biden Investigation Was ‘Handled’)

“Those sorts of disagreements are pretty common between agents and prosecutors,” Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor, told “CNN News Central” host Boris Epshteyn. “Sometimes one side wants to be more aggressive, sometimes the other. So the fact that there’s disagreement, not unusual.”

WATCH:



“Those sorts of disagreements are pretty common between agents and prosecutors,” Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor, told “CNN News Central” host Boris Epshteyn. “Sometimes one side wants to be more aggressive, sometimes the other. So the fact that there’s disagreement, not unusual.”

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program.

Whistleblowers also revealed Hunter Biden sent a message to a Chinese business partner claiming then-former-Vice President Joe Biden was with him during a payment dispute, according to Republican lawmakers.

“In terms of them not being allowed to pursue that, that’s not uncommon, not just from prosecutors, but from supervisors,” Wu said. “I’ve worked on cases where agents, even me, want to go one direction, and the FBI supervisor may say, ‘No, we’re not going there. It’s discretionary.’ They feel it’s a fishing expedition. So as part of trying to stay focused on it, and it’s a discretionary call.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.