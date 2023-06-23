Fox Reporter Interrupts Karine Dunk Session With Crucial Question About India

Fox News’ Edward Lawrence interrupted an epic dunk session on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to ask a crucial question about India.

Jean-Pierre was working furiously to dodge questions from reporters representing several outlets — including The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, Newsmax and the New York Post — about new revelations that President Joe Biden was allegedly aware of and involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings. But then, her moment of reprieve came from Lawrence, who had a pressing question about … India.

“Back to India if we could, so India is on a U.S. priority watchlist with China and Russia for failing to protect intellectual property. With this push to get American businesses to move into India more and invest in India, what assurances did you get from Prime Minister Modi that India will protect intellectual property?” Lawrence asked.

“As two countries and leaders who are certainly leading in innovation and intellectual property, the United States and India have strong and shared interests in protecting intellectual property and a shared technology eco system,” Jean-Pierre responded. “So protecting IPE along with expanding market opportunities for U.S. firms in India, welcoming major Indian investment in the United States and diversifying our supply chains were all topics of discussion.”

Lawrence then asked a question about inflation.

Moments before Lawrence presented his hard-hitting questions on U.S-Indian relations, Newsmax’s James Rosen asked both Jean-Pierre and White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about texts showing that Hunter threatened Chinese business associates in 2017 by telling them his father was sitting with him. Kirby refused to answer, prompting reporters to ask Jean-Pierre to weigh in.

“Was the president involved in the shakedown attempt?” the Post’s Steven Nelson asked, with Jean-Pierre refusing to give a straight answer.

But the usual suspects were unusual on Friday, with reporters from CBS and NBC following up on the question. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not An Unreasonable Question’: Reporters Roast KJP For Dodging Hunter Text Message Questions)

“Was the president there or not?” CBS News’ Weijia Jiang asked.

“Have you spoken to the president about this? Have you asked him whether he was there was his son on July 30th?” NBC News’ Monica Alba pushed.

“I’d refer you to the White House counsel,” Jean-Pierre said. Kirby also refused to answer the question.

But hey, at least Americans will know about investments in India, even if we never find out about potential investments made by Hunter … and his father.