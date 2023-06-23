Give Me A Break! Macon Bacon Being Pressured To Change Name Over ‘Glorification Of Bacon’ (You Read That Correctly)

They’re trying to take our bacon, America!

A physicians group has put up a billboard in Georgia that targets the fanbase of the Macon Bacon, which is a collegiate summer league baseball team. And not just that, but the group also wrote a letter to the president of the Bacon.

Located on Interstate 16, the billboard from the Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine asks Macon fans to “keep bacon off your plate.” In their letter to team president Brandon Raphael, they blasted the franchise for glorifying some good ol’ fashioned American bacon.

“Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans,” read the letter from nutrition education program manager Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES. “I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy. As for Kevin, Macon Bacon’s mascot, he can reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon.”

In a statement to WGXA-TV, Raphael had the most glorious response to the group.

“While we are disappointed in the disapproval of our branding from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle; rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond,” said Raphael.

“We take great pride in the Macon Bacon naming rights (which our fans named), as we get to witness the smiles and laughter from our fan base — who have supported our branding since our inception — that stems from the brand’s lighthearted and playful nature. We are a family-friendly organization and we are extremely grateful for our fans.

While we certainly offer bacon-based options on our concessions menu, our organization has developed a menu that is full of other dining variations to ensure that our fans have choices as to what they consume while enjoying their time at the ballpark, which includes a plant-based option. That was obviously not mentioned in the group’s complaint.

With that, the Macon Bacon will be sizzling forever and will not consider a name change. Ever.”

Macon Bacon, collegiate summer league baseball team, faces call to change name over ‘glorification of bacon’ https://t.co/sGfZxGLePZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2023

“Oh, it’s unhealthy” … yeah, and so is literally everything else.

Man, I’m getting so sick of this group and that group (oh, and another group over there) telling me what to do with every little thing. Dude, this is America, and in America, we have this thing called freedom. And I’m sorry to all of you killjoys out there (actually, I’m not), but I’m going to drink a nice tall glass of freedom right now and do what I want. If I want to eat bacon, I’m going to do it. Plus … what’s more American than eating bacon? (RELATED: Former NFL Star Benjamin Watson Releases Pro-Life Book)

Just let people live, man. Just let people be American.