Fox Announces Big Career Change For Laura Ingraham

Fox News announced Monday that Laura Ingraham will soon host the 7:00 p.m. lineup slot after moving Jesse Watters into the 8:00 p.m. prime time slot.

Ingraham, who currently hosts the 10:00 p.m. slot, will take over Watters’ spot while Greg Gutfeld will move into Ingraham’s original slot. Sean Hannity will remain in his 9:00 p.m. slot.

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”

Fox announced in April it was parting ways with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, prompting a public legal battle between Carlson and Fox News.

Carlson has since posted monologues on Twitter that far outpace Fox News’ viewership during the same time slot in comparison to views. Carlson’s first two episodes of his show garnered more than 169 million views on Twitter, with the first episode receiving more than 100 million views in two days. His monologues outperformed Fox’s broadcasts during the same time slot.