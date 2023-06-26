Graphic Drone Footage Shows Ukrainian Soldier Trying To Save Wounded Jump Directly On Landmine

Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier of the 47th Assault Brigade losing a leg as he jumps on a landmine trying to recover and evacuate fellow soldiers.

WARNING EXTREMELY GRAPHIC:

11-minute video reportedly of the 47th Assault Brigade attempting to recover wounded/evac. Multiple vehicles hit, multiple casualties present. Several personnel hit additional mines attempting recovery. Presumably #Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XTZnoSmKrc — FUNKER530 (@FunkerActual) June 26, 2023

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia carries on as Russia continues to fight for regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Ukraine’s Armed Forces report that Russia carried out 36 airstrikes and launched 17 attacks within the last day. (RELATED: Russian Mercenary Group Halts March Towards Moscow, Returns To Ukraine After Deal Reached: Report)

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has resulted in losing battle tanks, including 16 of 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles from the U.S. The Bradley tanks were given to Ukraine in hopes of allowing the troops to achieve “forward advancement in the battle and regain lost ground,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo said in a report.

The 47th Brigade is one of nine brigades in the Ukrainian Army with recruits from Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Lviv. 99 Bradleys were assigned to the brigade, making it the “combat unit with the most battlefield firepower on either side in the war.”

The Ukrainian army is desperate for additional military combat resources, as the 33rd and 47th Brigades continue to lose “around a fifth of their combined heavy combat vehicles trying, and apparently failing, to force their way through the Mala Tokmachka fortifications,” Forbes reported.

Additional footage also reveals the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade clearing the Donbas canal of the Russian 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade.