Police Identify Remains Of British Actor Who Went Missing On A California Hike Months Ago

Human remains found Saturday on a Southern California mountain are confirmed to be those of an actor who went missing on a January hike in San Bernardino County, according to BBC News.

Police have positively identified the remains of actor Julian Sands after two hikers discovered his body in the wilderness surrounding Mount Baldy on June 24, the BBC reported. Sands went missing Jan. 13 when he set off to explore the Southern California mountain. Reportedly an experienced hiker, Sands was declared missing by his family when he failed to return amid an onslaught of inclement weather that would eventually hamper search results.

Sands, known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film “A Room With A View” and the campy classic “Arachnophobia,” was a British actor who enjoyed a multi-decade career in film, television and on the stage. Hailing from West Yorkshire, Sands garnered international attention in the NBC TV miniseries, “The Sun Also Rises,” and starred opposite Anthony Hopkins in the television film “A Married Man.”

Sands also starred in episodes of NBC’s “The Blacklist,” CBS’s “Elementary” and the Fox series “Gotham.”

Officials carried out multiple searches for the actor over the past five months, though recurring inclement weather interrupted the efforts. Earlier in June, authorities said some parts of the mountain were still inaccessible due to the weather conditions with more than 10 feet of ice and snow hampering search efforts.

Nick Sands told the BBC in January he didn’t want to think about his brother lying injured somewhere on a mountainside. “We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he’s gone in my mind and because of that I’ve already said my goodbyes.”

“I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it,” Nick continued.

Sands was 65 years old.