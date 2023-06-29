Nonprofit Taunts Texas Governor With Invite To New ‘Abortion Store’

Mayday Health, an organization that shares information on how to obtain abortion pills in Texas, invited Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to tour their new “abortion store.”

Mayday sent the letters, both of which are dated June 23, to Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and posted them to Twitter.

“On behalf of Mayday Health, I write to invite you to the grand opening of our Abortion Store in Bastrop, Texas so that you can learn alongside your constituents about the range of reproductive healthcare options still available to them — even in Texas,” the letter read. “The Abortion Store is an art installation that educates on access to abortion pills by mail, no matter your zip code, and we hope that you can see the store for yourself on the day of our grand opening, June 23, 2023.” (RELATED: Abortions Dropped Almost 60% In Texas After New Abortion Law Took Effect, Data Shows)

Official invites for @KenPaxtonTX @TXAG @GovAbbott to come on by our abortion store in Bastrop, TX. Come see what freedom and first amendment rights look like! pic.twitter.com/TPwtBSmNTu — Dr. Jennifer Lincoln | OBGYN (@DrJenLincoln) June 23, 2023

Mayday Health has also marketed abortion pills to women in Florida after the state banned abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. The nonprofit has launched a media campaign telling women in the state that they can still access abortion pills after the gestational cutoff, according to The Sentinel.

Abortion is completely banned in Texas with an exception to save the life of the mother. States that have restricted abortion in the year since the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Clinic have seen residents increasingly turn to medication abortion or travel out of state to terminate their pregnancies, but estimates suggest that these new laws have still prevented tens of thousands of abortions.

The Supreme Court voted to temporarily preserve access to the abortion pill in April. The Court’s decision preserved access to the pill while the legal fight over the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of it continues. The case has been sent back to the Fifth Circuit Court, where pro-life activists plan to emphasize the potential danger these pills can pose to women.