Cops Seek Kids Who Allegedly Terrorized Wisconsin Grocery Store On Motorized Carts, Slapped Manager

Police are seeking out three kids who allegedly wreaked havoc in a Wisconsin Piggly Wiggly store with a motorized shopping cart rampage.

The suspects, who are currently unidentified, allegedly began their motorized shopping cart spree by knocking items off store shelves, according to a Racine Police Department Facebook post.

One shopping cart was allegedly slammed “into an elderly woman at the checkout line,” the post continued.

A member of the trio then allegedly managed to strike a store manager in the face, according to the Racine Police Department.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox told FOX 6 the alleged assailant of the store manager did not manage “a full slap” although “her fingertips hit the manager.”

Shopper Michelle Semon called out the “awful” rampage and emphasized the importance of motorized shopping carts “for people that need them,” according to FOX 6.

“You should be able to feel safe going to the grocery store,” Kelly Quiroz told the outlet in response to the “ridiculous” incident.

Authorities maintain the rampage, which allegedly took place on June 25, involved neither stolen goods nor serious injuries, FOX 6 reported. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Burns LAPD Station With Flaming Shopping Cart)

The trio, allegedly consisting of two females and a male with potential ages ranging from 12 to 17, reportedly fled the Piggly Wiggly on foot, according to the Racine Police Department.